Now's Your Chance to Raid Victoria Beckham's Closet—She's Selling 600 Pieces for Charity

If you've ever envied Victoria Beckham's wardrobe, here's your chance to own a piece of her fashion history.

The pop star-turned-designer has partnered with The Outnet to sell more than 600 items from her supremely chic closet. Proceeds from the sale will go to mothers2mothers, a nonprofit that educates, trains, and employs HIV-positive mothers in Africa. After a visit to South Africa in February, Beckham felt inspired help the organization—and did so by raiding her closet for the sale.

So what can you expect to see? Beckham's selections include pieces from her Spice Girls days as well as more recently worn items—and they range from stylish everyday dresses to one-of-a-kind red carpet outfits that were tailored just for her. "Every single piece that I have put in to be sold brought back a lot of memories—a lot of really, really happy memories of myself and David, of myself and the children, of different events that I've been to," she says in a video message. "A lot of these pieces have been made especially for me, by the designers. These haven't all have been bought off the shelf."

One question on people's minds: Will she hold on to anything for 3-year-old daughter Harper? "I'm keeping a few pieces," she says. "But for me it was more important to raise money for this charity. As a woman, we have a responsibility to really help and support other women, to do what we can do to help."

Separately from the sale, 10 of the most iconic pieces will sold in a reverse auction, including a white Dolce & Gabbana dress she wore to the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. Register now at theoutnet.com for a chance to access to the sale, which runs from Aug. 20 to 24.

See Victoria Beckham's video message below, and click through our gallery now to see her most stylish moments ever!