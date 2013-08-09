Now You Can Shop Our Editors' Must-Haves in the InStyle Pop-Up Boutique!

Have you ever wanted to go on a shopping spree with one of our style-savvy editors? Now you can, virtually! Our InStyle pop-up boutique just went live today, so you can browse the latest trends in fashion and beauty with items hand-picked by our team of editors. Whether you're in need of new fall wardrobe staples, or have been on the hunt for that perfect red lipstick, your search ends here. The boutique is stocked with labels like Versace, Calvin Klein, and L.K. Bennett among many others, and it's the closest you'll get to raiding the extensive fashion and beauty closets over at InStyle headquarters. Plus, you can enter to win a lavish trip to New York City, which includes a $3,000 shopping spree, a personal style consultation at Emporio Armani, and dinner at the label's famed Armani/Ristorante. The boutique closes on September 20, so click the box below to start shopping now!

