You Can Now Borrow an Entire Wardrobe from Rent the Runway

Your go-to source for borrowing designer evening dresses and accessories is giving you one more reason to love 'em: Rent the Runway is branching out into sportswear. As of today, you can borrow casual pants, jeans, day dresses, and tops from designers including Rebecca Minkoff, Joie, Mara Hoffman, Band of Outsiders, Opening Ceremony, Equipment, and Elizabeth and James.

The rental powerhouse also recently announced Rent the Runway Unlimited, a subscription service that lets customers borrow as many formal duds, cool casual pieces, and killer accessories they want for $99 per month. (You can snag a spot on the wait list here.) "My vision is to provide every woman with a subscription to fashion, and Unlimited offers customers access to designer dresses, accessories, and now sportswear pieces, such as tops, casual day dresses, rompers and skirts, all on a rotating basis," says Rent The Runway founder and CEO Jennifer Hyman. "Our customer is smart and stylish, and by offering her more everyday pieces, we're giving her the opportunity to use Unlimited to get dressed for work, weekend and everything in between."

