Now Available: Drybar's Hair Tools!

Drybar blew up for giving great blowouts (and that’s it!), and now the company is taking its famous formula one step further with the release of a hair tool collection. The lineup includes Drybar’s iconic Buttercup blow-dryer ($190), a flat iron and curling wand ($125 each), and a handful of styling tools like clips and round brushes ($15 to $40). We only wish their team of hairstylists made house calls! Shop the line at thedrybar.com now, and find the products in Sephora and Drybar stores nationwide in March.

