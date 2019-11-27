7 November Books to Read Over Thanksgiving Break

Image zoom Courtesy

Once you and your family have exhausted all the polite Thanksgiving conversation topics and are one pie slice away from veering into politics, these 7 books will give you a perfect excuse to sneak back to your childhood bedroom. No matter your literary poison of choice — memoir, essay collection, historical fiction, even TV script — there's a November book release for you to tear through this holiday weekend.

Follow along below to find your perfect long-weekend read.

RELATED: 7 November TV Shows More Binge-Worthy than Pumpkin Pie

Little Weirds

Jenny Slate’s genre-defying essay collection isn’t quite memoir and isn’t quite fiction — Little Weirds is something as unique and unpredicatable as the comedian and actress herself.

The Innocents

Michael Crummey's latest follows a pair of orphans left to their own devices and struggling to survive on the coast of Newfoundland.

Fleabag: The Scriptures

So, you like Fleabag? Take a deeper dive into the Emmy-winning show with this comprehensive collection that includes the show’s scripts and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s commentary.

The Other Windsor Girl

A perfect companion for fans of The Crown, this work of historical fiction delves into the life and loves of a young Princess Margaret.

A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston

This memoir from Houston's friend, roommate, and supposed lover, Robyn Crawford, provides an intimate glimpse at the late singer from the eyes of someone who knew her best.

On Swift Horses

Shannon Pufahl's debut novel trails a cast of characters navigating life in the American West during the '50s.

The Likeability Trap

The pressure to be liked pervades our day-to-day, especially for women. In her new book, journalist Alicia Menendez urges readers to re-think what it means to be "likeable."