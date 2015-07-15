Not Your Mom's iPod: Apple Unveils The Sleek New Touch

If you're looking for a device that's compact and lightweight, yet has nearly as many features as your phone, take a peek at Apple's lastest iPod Touch. Featuring a new lineup of colors, faster performance, and an 8-megapixel camera that'll make your selfies sparkle, here's what you need to know:

The design is the best yet

Available in five chic colors--space grey, blue, gold, pink, and silver--you can choose a device suited for your personal style.

It'll majorly improve your workouts

Thanks to an M8 motion co-processor, the device will track your fitness moves more accurately than ever before. That means that every run, bike ride, and power walk will be stored and synced with your apps. Plus, with Apple Music, you can rock out to playlists curated by music experts from around the world during every sweat sesh.

It's great for kiddies

If you're not quite ready to furnish your six-year-old with an iPhone 6, the Touch has a family share option that lets up to six family members can share purchases from iTunes, iBooks, and the App Store, along with photos and calendars. Parents can create Apple IDs for the kids which includes Ask to Buy where parental permission is required for all purchases.

The new iPod touch starts at $199 for the 16GB model, $249 for the 32GB model, and $299 for the 64GB model. For the first time, the touch is available in a 128GB model for $399.

RELATED: The best Apple Watch apps to download ASAP