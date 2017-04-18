This Is Not a Drill: Kylie Cosmetics Is Collaborating With Kim Kardashian 

Grab your credit cards because you haven't been this excited for a Kylie Cosmetics launch since the youngest Kar-Jenner announced her first set of lip kits.

Jenner dropped the news on Instagram that her next collaboration following the Koko Kollection she did in the fall with Khloe Kardashian, is with none other than her oldest sister and queen of all things glam, Kim Kardashian.

COMING SOON! Stay tuned KKW X KYLIE COSMETICS A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Apr 18, 2017 at 10:27am PDT

In the teaser video Jenner and Kardashian are the epitome of twinning with the same center-parted, slick, black hair styled by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, and glowy skin by Kardashian's go-to makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. They also have the same nude lip gloss swiped on their lips, which we're betting is a new shade that's a part of the collab.

Collection and launch date details are TBA, so stayed tuned for more details. In the meantime, start strategizing to make sure you'll get your hands on the collection becuase it's guaranteed to sell out in minutes.