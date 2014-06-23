North West's 1st Birthday Party: See Her "Kidchella" Fringed Festival Outfit

Image zoom Instagram/kimkardashian

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West threw a major bash to celebrate daughter North West’s 1st birthday. In honor of their Nori's big day, who turned one on June 15, family and friends gathered to fete the stylish tot at the first ever "Kidchella," named after the annual arts and music festival Coachella known for its fashionable attendees. Held at aunt Kourtney Kardashian’s Calabasas, Calif., home, the birthday party featured a variety of carnival activities for kids of all ages, including a karaoke stage, a ferris wheel, and face-painting and hair-braiding stations. The littlest partygoers were even treated to custom baby Yeezus tees.

Unsurprisingly, little North was dressed to the theme of the occasion. Mom Kim shared a snap of the birthday girl on her Instagram rocking a seriously cute music festival-appropriate ensemble, including a floral headband, fringe dress, and leather gladiator sandals while blowing out the candles on her tie-dye cake. Clearly, Kimye knows how to throw one epic party—even for a 1-year-old!

