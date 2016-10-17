North West Wears Black Lipstick Better than All of Us 

What happens at Auntie Kylies, stays at Auntie Kylies. North West may only be 3-years-old, but she’s already proved she’s better at makeup than the rest of us by mastering the art of contouring and giving her stuffed kitty a makeover. So, it was only a matter of time before she got her hands on one of her aunt Kylie Jenner’s Lip Kits.

Over the weekend at a birthday party for Tyga and Blac Chyna’s son King Cairo, North and her BFF Ryan Romulus snuck off from the rest of the festivities for a little makeover fun thanks to Jenner’s Lip Kits. In the series of videos that Jenner posted on Snapchat, North proved that she takes after her beauty trendsetting mom Kim Kardashian, by choosing the black shade from Jenner’s collection to paint on her lips.

RELATED: North West in a Purple Wig Is the Cutest Thing You’ll See All Day

Unsurprisingly, the toddler rocked it flawlessly. Up next: tackling a smoky eye with one of Jenner’s new Kyshadow Palettes.

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Oct 16, 2016 at 3:13pm PDT

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Oct 16, 2016 at 3:13pm PDT

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Oct 16, 2016 at 3:15pm PDT