North West Took the Mic at Kanye's Sunday Service and Absolutely Nailed It
She's channeling major Kanye energy.
With Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as parents, it's no wonder that North West already has a penchant for the stage.
Over the weekend, North — in head-to-do orange — confidently took the mic at Kanye's Sunday service, joining her dad and his gospel choir to sing Stevie Wonder's "As."
Kim shared a video on her Instagram story, in which North can be seen taking center stage in a bright orange two-piece outfit.
“Look at her moving to the front,” Kim can be heard saying as North stepped up to the microphone stand.
Watch North lead the choir as Kanye chair-dances in the background:
Kim also captured their daughter dancing among the singers, as she's wont to do during her dad's weekly services:
According to Kim, the invite-only Sunday service sessions are meant to be a "healing service" for Kanye and everyone else in attendance.
In an interview with Elle last week, she said that the services welcome people of all faiths, and are a way of spreading spirituality and love.
"It’s just music; there’s no sermon," she said. "It’s definitely something he believes in — Jesus — and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience."
With those moves and that confidence, it wouldn't be a surprise if we get a North cameo when Kanye takes his church to Coachella on Easter Sunday this year.