North West Took the Mic at Kanye's Sunday Service and Absolutely Nailed It

With Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as parents, it's no wonder that North West already has a penchant for the stage.

Over the weekend, North — in head-to-do orange — confidently took the mic at Kanye's Sunday service, joining her dad and his gospel choir to sing Stevie Wonder's "As."

Kim shared a video on her Instagram story, in which North can be seen taking center stage in a bright orange two-piece outfit.

“Look at her moving to the front,” Kim can be heard saying as North stepped up to the microphone stand.

Watch North lead the choir as Kanye chair-dances in the background:

Kim also captured their daughter dancing among the singers, as she's wont to do during her dad's weekly services:

According to Kim, the invite-only Sunday service sessions are meant to be a "healing service" for Kanye and everyone else in attendance.

In an interview with Elle last week, she said that the services welcome people of all faiths, and are a way of spreading spirituality and love.

"It’s just music; there’s no sermon," she said. "It’s definitely something he believes in — Jesus — and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience."

With those moves and that confidence, it wouldn't be a surprise if we get a North cameo when Kanye takes his church to Coachella on Easter Sunday this year.