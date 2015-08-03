North West Is the Cutest Soccer Player Ever

It's official: Kim Kardashian is a soccer mom. Over the weekend, the star shared a series of adorable snaps of her daughter North West, 2, and the photos are too cute for words. In the 'grams, little Nori is showing off her soccer skills—and she looks super focused.

"Officially a soccer mom! #MyLittleGoalie," she wrote alongside the first adorable snap that also features Kanye West (above). She followed up her initial post with a two more photos of North kicking a soccer ball, the final which she captioned: "Last pic of my baller baby! She's doing so good I'm just so proud!" Check out all the photos below.

Officially a soccer mom! #MyLittleGoalie ⚽️⚽️⚽️ A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 31, 2015 at 4:20pm PDT

⚽️⚽️⚽️ A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 31, 2015 at 4:50pm PDT

Last pic of my baller baby! She's doing so good I'm just so proud! ⚽️⚽️⚽️ A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 31, 2015 at 5:07pm PDT

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable New Photos from North West's Disneyland Birthday Party