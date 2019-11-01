After Kanye West Banned Makeup, This Is What North West Got Into Instead

North West may look like she lives a charmed life, but even Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's little girl doesn't always get what she wants. Kardashian said that West recently laid down the law when it comes to makeup: 6-year-old North isn't allowed. But it seems like it's no big deal, because instead of cosmetics, North just got into skincare, instead.

She loves makeup but her dad won't let her wear it," Kardashian explained to Page Six. "I think he had it; he changed all the rules."

Kardashian added that her daughter is obsessed with face masks and sheet masks and that it's something that the two of them do together and even with friends. It's a big change, Kardashian says, because, in the past, she would use KKW Cosmetics as a bargaining chip to get her daughter to do certain things.

"She's found it really fun to do a face mask," Kardashian told Allure. "I'll get her sheet masks, and if she’s having a sleepover, I'll do a mask with the girls. They think it's so funny for some reason. I don't know why. They just think they’re so fascinating."

Kardashian told E! that makeup was a huge point of contention in the house. West was firm, however, and it looks like North won't get to wear makeup until she's a teenager. Kardashian added that she knows it's tough for her daughter, since she sees her mom get glammed up all the time. For now, she'll have to be satisfied with keeping up with Kim's skincare routine, not her makeup regimen.

"North is trying to get in on the makeup, but she's being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she is a teenager," Kardashian said. "It's a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now but it is what's best. I think as a parent you just learn and figure it out as you go and we realized we didn't really want her to wear makeup at a young age, but she sees her mom putting on lipstick and lipgloss."