North West Is Already a Budding Fashion Photographer

Sep 17, 2015

It looks like the Kardashian-Jenner family has a new personal photographer! North West may only be 2-years-old, but it seems like she might have already chosen a career path. The adorable toddler was spotted backstage at her dad Kanye West's Yeezy runway show yesterday, and she was wielding a camera like a pro.

Mom Kim Kardashian shared a snap of little Nori taking pictures on her Instagram account, which she captioned: "our own personal backstage photog."

The impressive tyke even sat front row during the New York Fashion Week event, where she managed to make it through without crying (though her cute babbling did attract attention).

Check out more photos the Kardashian-Jenner clan shared from the event below:

