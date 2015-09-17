North West Is Already a Budding Fashion Photographer

It looks like the Kardashian-Jenner family has a new personal photographer! North West may only be 2-years-old, but it seems like she might have already chosen a career path. The adorable toddler was spotted backstage at her dad Kanye West's Yeezy runway show yesterday, and she was wielding a camera like a pro.

Mom Kim Kardashian shared a snap of little Nori taking pictures on her Instagram account, which she captioned: "our own personal backstage photog."

📷 our own personal backstage photog A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 16, 2015 at 6:27pm PDT

The impressive tyke even sat front row during the New York Fashion Week event, where she managed to make it through without crying (though her cute babbling did attract attention).

Check out more photos the Kardashian-Jenner clan shared from the event below:

Squad #yeezy A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 16, 2015 at 7:06pm PDT

YEEZY SEASON 2!!!! Congrats to my baby for a crazy sick show!!!! #yeezy #adidas A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 16, 2015 at 2:24pm PDT

This was the highlight of Kourts day!!! Besides learning @hairweavekiller wears more than 2 chains. It's the little things that excite her. #yeezyseason2 A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Sep 16, 2015 at 1:29pm PDT

Sneak peek. Hi Bella babe. #yeezyseason2 A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 16, 2015 at 1:52pm PDT

