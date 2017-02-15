North West's and Penelope Disick's Outfits Won Valentine's Day

North West and Penelope Disick are clearly the two most stylish toddlers in the world. The cousins are frequently spotted in pieces we wish we had in our own wardrobes, thus it was no surprise that Kourtney Kardashian dressed them up for Valentine's Day. And another fashionable cousin has been added to officially make it an adorable trio: none other than Dream Kardashian.

The two older girls were clad in personalized jackets on Tuesday, as revealed by Kourtney Kardashian's cute Instagram posts of the duo. West's black leather design featured a "Woke Up and Felt the Vibe" red graphic, playing on the "Famous" lyrics of her equally fashionable father Kanye West. The piece was covered in roses and she paired it with a black, heart-print skirt.

Disick's jacket featured her name on the back, as well as floral and star embroidery. Two buns, pink furry slippers, and a pink bag complemented her sweet ensemble. Her aunt Khloé Kardashian has worn both a similar hairstyle and shoes.

To cap off the day, Kardashian shared a photo of both girls with the caption, "Happy LOVE day." It looks as though Disick changed yet again, into a red look and gold leather booties.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye are in the Big Apple for West's New York Fashion Week show, thus Kourtney Kardashian is watching the kiddies for the week. But that wasn't the only cute little girl in the family who showed up on Instagram for V-Day. Dream Kardashian posed with grandmother Kris Jenner in a red bib and tutu with a "Stealing Hearts" graphic. So darling!

We can't wait for more West-Kardashian-Disick cutest in the weeks to come.