North West and Penelope Disick Are the Cutest Little Mermaids Around

We didn't think it was possible for cousins North West and Penelope Disick to be any cuter but this photo may take the cake. The young girls dressed up as pint-sized mermaids, with corresponding pink and green skirts and brown bikini tops, to meet a full-fledged "real" mermaid during their St. Barts vacation this week. Nori's mom, Kim Kardashian, shared photo of the experience on Instagram (above) and captioned it, "Little mermaids." Penelope's mom, Kourtney Kardashian, also posted a snap of the tots (below), writing "Last night we swam with a mermaid."

Kim also posted a photo of a very realistic mermaid swimming around in a pool on her feed with the caption, "Mermaids are real."

Kourtney has also been enjoying herself on the trip as the cute cousins continue their summer of fun. In July their aunt Khloé Kardashian shared several cute photos and videos of the dynamic duo having a fun girls' night. Quite a life for these two!

