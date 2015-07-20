North West and Penelope Disick Are the Cutest Cousins—Watch Their Gigglefest

Watch out, Kendall and Kylie Jenner: The next generation of Kardashians is stealing the show! North West and her cousin Penelope Disick may be the cutest duo on Instagram, as evidenced by Khloé Kardashian's precious photos and videos. This weekend Khloé pulled double-duty as aunt and babysitter for her nieces (the tots' moms are her big sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian) and documented the experience on Instagram.

One highlight? North, 2, and Penelope, 3, starred in their own Instagram video that's pretty much guaranteed to make you say, "aw!" In it, the girls squeal, giggle, and sing "diamonds" into the camera. Aunt Khloé appropriately captioned the post, "Like a diamond":

Like a diamond 💎 A video posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 17, 2015 at 6:36pm PDT

The little ones also enjoyed a screening of The Book of Life:

My babies!! ❤️❤️❤️ North.P.KoKo A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 17, 2015 at 6:23pm PDT

And Khloé also shared a sweet photo of Penelope getting a piggyback ride from her aunt as North looked on:

💙 A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 17, 2015 at 7:08pm PDT

PHOTOS: North West's Cutest Instagram Snaps