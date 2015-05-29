North West and Penelope Disick Are the Cutest Ballerinas You've Ever Seen

It's official: North West and Penelope Disick may just be the cutest (and most stylish) ballerinas ever. Need photographic proof? Kim and Khloe Kardashian shared a slew of photos of the tots in their ballet gear on Thursday, and they look beyond cute.

In the shots, North is dressed in all white—a frothy tutu, white leotard, white Bloch ballet slippers ($38; bloch.com), and Balmain (yes, Balmain) blazer with gold buttons. Older cousin Penelope, on the other hand, wears a black ensemble complete with a fluffy tutu, leotard with floral detailing, and pale pink ballet slippers. And of course, both Nori and P are sporting chic top knots. Too cute! See more pics of the adorable tiny dancers below.

#PaparazziGotMeLike... A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 28, 2015 at 9:05pm PDT

Ballet in Balmain A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 28, 2015 at 11:52am PDT

PHOTOS: North West's Cutest Instagram Moments