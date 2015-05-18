North West Is the Most Adorable Minnie Mouse We've Ever Seen

We've watched her grab the most coveted front row seats at fashion week, and now North West is learning how to sit still while getting a glamorous makeover from her makeup artist (aka face painter).

Face painting at the farm today! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 17, 2015 at 1:23pm PDT

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and shared a photo (above) of Nori sitting patiently as she waited for her Minnie makeover to be completed. After the transformation took place the soon to be two-year-old posed for a pic (at top) that showed off the painting. The results included two round ears and a red bow on her forehead. Pink blush highlighted her cheeks and faux lashes were painted on her lids to top off the adorable cartoon look.

Baby West isn't new to Disney characters—and in fact has been a fan for a while now. In addition to her Minnie Mouse artwork, we've spotted the little one hugging her Frozen roller suitcase a couple times at airports. After looking at her adorable snapshots, it's obvious that the brown-eyed darling is a natural in front of the camera. Click on the link below to checkout more of her precious images.

