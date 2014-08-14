North West Makes Her Modeling Debut—in Chanel, No Less

North West may only be a year old, but she is already following in her mother's footsteps! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s adorable daughter posed for the latest issue of CR Fashion Book—and in Chanel no less. The tiny superstar appears in a story titled "Legends" in Issue 5 of Carine Roitfeld's fashion magazine. In the image, which was shot by American photographer Michael Avedon, baby North looks adorable in a cardigan, Chanel brooch, and Chanel handbag. "It's never too early to care about fashion," Karl Lagerfeld is quoted as saying about North in the caption.

Kardashian herself is no stranger to magazine or Karl Lagerfeld—the new Mrs. West was photographed by the Chanel designer for the cover of CR Fashion Book last year.

