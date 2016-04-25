North West Tries on Snapchat's Makeup Filter in the Cutest Video Ever

Who knew a 7-second video could contain such an insane amount of cuteness? In a Snapchat posted over the weekend Kim Kardashian and North West tried out the glitter-adorned makeup filter, and the results were nothing short of adorable. We're starting to think the love of all things beauty is an element encoded in their DNA—North previously got her hands on makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic's contouring palette, and in a later snap, Kim posted a video of her giving her stuffed animal a makeover. At this rate, we wouldn't be completely surprised if North ended up launching a celebrity fragrance of her own. Check out the adorable snap below, and prepare to have a gigantic smile on your face for the rest of your Monday.

