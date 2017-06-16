North West Had a Chuck E. Cheese's Birthday Party and Dream Was There Too

Alexandra Whittaker
Jun 16, 2017 @ 10:00 am

Kim Kardashian West's daughter North West turned 4 on Thursday and, to celebrate the momentous occasion, her family took her out to a popular birthday paradise for kids: Chuck E. Cheese's.

You may remember attending parties at Chuck E. Cheese's yourself (the chain has been around since the '70s). As for North's big bash? It seemed fairly low-key and was very different from the mermaid-filled joint birthday party with cousin Penelope Disick that the Kardashians threw last year, but just as special.

And naturally, it wouldn't be a Kardashian party without a little social media. North's famous mama posted a photo on Snapchat of the birthday girl with a purple and confetti-decorated cake.

Kim Kardashian / Snapchat

Like most Kardashian parties, the whole event ended up being a family affair. Before heading out to the party for cake and fun, North's aunt Kourtney Kardashian posted an Instagram of the birthday girl surrounded by balloons that spelled out her name.

Kim Kardashian Snapchat

They weren't the only family members there. While it isn't clear if Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, or Rob Kardashian were able to make it, North's cousin Dream was there with her aunt Khloé Kardashian in a photo posted to Khloe's Snapchat.

Khloe Kardashian / Snapchat

Kim also posted the sweetest Instagram tribute to her daughter, calling North her "light and [her] everything."

My baby girl turned 4 years old today! She's my light & my everything!!! I love you to the moon & back North

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Stops Taking Birth Control and Admits She May Be Ready for Babies

Cue the awws.

Show Transcript

Unless you've been hiding under a rock, you probably know Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West are expecting their second child. Their first bundle of joy, one-year-old daughter North, apparently just found out she's going to be a big sister and a source told People she doesn't quite understand what's happening just yet. North kind of understands there's a baby in mommy's belly. But she thinks everyone has one! Kim and Kanye are ecstatic to be expecting again. The couple had been struggling to conceive baby number two for some time now, but for now, North remains her busy parents' top priority until her sibling arrives. That same source gushed to people, they love spending time at home together as a family. They're cherishing all their time together. Kim and Kanye's second child is reportedly due in December.

