North West Just Landed Her First Solo Cover Shoot

While you were busy refreshing Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram feed (she’s still following Tristan Thompson, btw), another member of the Kar-Jenner clan was out here making money moves.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s oldest child, 5-year-old daughter North West, just landed her first solo shoot on the cover of WWD Beauty Inc’s February issue.

With her bold fashions (holographic crop top, yes please) and bolder eye makeup (neon pink liner is the move), West was chosen as the unofficial ambassador of generation Alpha — yep, that's the generation that follows Gen Z.

Accessorizing with a pair of skinny red shades, a bright paper umbrella, and rainbow Dr. Marten’s, Northie certainly encapsulates the youthful style of a new generation.

Of course, this is hardly West’s first cover shoot. The precocious tot made her editorial debut with mama Kim in a Kennedy-inspired spread for Interview’s September 2017 issue. She followed it up the next year with a September cover for Harper’s Bazaar alongside dad Kanye and little brother Saint.

Looks like she's finally striking out on her own.