North West Wore a Fake Nose Ring to Celebrate MJ's Birthday

There's not party photobooth like a Kardashian party photobooth. Kris Jenner proved that point in her latest post, which featured a slideshow of sweet black-and-white photos of her daughters and grandchildren, all to commemorate her mother's 85th birthday. Fans that manage to keep up with the Kardashians may recognize MJ — short for Mary Jo Campbell, Jenner's mother — from the show, though anyone who needed a refresher wasn't going to get one. There were two glaring observations from Kris's post: MJ was nowhere to be seen and little North West was wearing a faux nose ring.

The contentious nose-ring photo shows Penelope Disick, True Thompson, and North West alongside Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian. While the kiddos were cute enough, what seemed to catch everyone's eye was North's nose ring. Kim sent out a (maybe) preemptive clarification on her Instagram Story, letting all of her followers know that the jewelry in question was, indeed, a fake nose ring.

"Fake nose ring alert!!!" she wrote.

No mom-shaming necessary, she knows what's up. In addition to the nose ring, North wore a rhinestone necklace that spelled out her name and a bedazzled sticker on her forehead between her brows.

Kris's slideshow included a few more party guests, the Daily Mail notes, including her BFFs Cici Bussey, Sheila Kolker, and Faye Resnick. Even her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, made an appearance.

Fans noted that there MJ, the actual reason for the party, was surprisingly absent from Kris's roundup. Khloé posted a video the day before, and although it brought focus to the Kardashian kids, MJ was featured alongside a huge blue cake and her family. All of the festivities actually happened early. MJ's real birthday is still a week away, so Kris and Co. have plenty of time to plan some sweet social media posts.

