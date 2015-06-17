Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable New Photos from North West's Disneyland Birthday Party  

North West celebrated her 2nd birthday at Disneyland on Monday, and what a party it was. For the tiny tot's big day, mom Kim Kardashian and dad Kanye West threw their daughter a Minnie Mouse-themed party at the Happiest Place on Earth. The birthday girl kicked off her day with a private celebration at the Big Thunder Ranch Jamboree in Frontierland with group of family and friends—including her aunts Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, along with cousins Mason and Penelope Disick—before heading into the rest of the theme park to check out the attractions.
And today, Kardashian shared a multitude of new snaps from the happy celebration on Instagram, including an adorable shot of little Nori blowing out her birthday candles. From North paying a visit to her favorite Disney characters from Frozen to Kim's selfie with Mickey and Minnie, check out more photos from the festivities below.