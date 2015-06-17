Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable New Photos from North West's Disneyland Birthday Party  

North West celebrated her 2nd birthday at Disneyland on Monday, and what a party it was. For the tiny tot's big day, mom Kim Kardashian and dad Kanye West threw their daughter a Minnie Mouse-themed party at the Happiest Place on Earth. The birthday girl kicked off her day with a private celebration at the Big Thunder Ranch Jamboree in Frontierland with group of family and friends—including her aunts Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, along with cousins Mason and Penelope Disick—before heading into the rest of the theme park to check out the attractions.

And today, Kardashian shared a multitude of new snaps from the happy celebration on Instagram, including an adorable shot of little Nori blowing out her birthday candles. From North paying a visit to her favorite Disney characters from Frozen to Kim's selfie with Mickey and Minnie, check out more photos from the festivities below.

Happy Cake Northie! 2⃣ A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 17, 2015 at 10:43am PDT

❄️⛄️ do you wanna build a snowman? ⛄️❄️ A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 17, 2015 at 9:28am PDT

Kiki & Kenny Take Disneyland A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 17, 2015 at 8:45am PDT

💋✌🏼 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 17, 2015 at 8:18am PDT

Selfie with Mickey & Minnie A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 17, 2015 at 8:02am PDT

🎀🎈30 years later & now celebrating our kids parties! 🎉🎀 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 17, 2015 at 7:52am PDT

Happy birthday to my sweetest Minnie Mouse! Thank you Disneyland for the most amazing day! I will post more pics later today was a busy day! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 15, 2015 at 8:53pm PDT

NORTH. A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 15, 2015 at 2:21pm PDT

A kiss goodnight. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 15, 2015 at 10:22pm PDT

And a little touch of pixie dust. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 15, 2015 at 11:39pm PDT

PHOTOS: Celebrities Having Fun at Disneyland