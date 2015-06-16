North West Celebrates Her 2nd Birthday With a Too-Cute Party at Disneyland

North West makes one cute Minnie Mouse! The tiny tot celebrated her 2nd birthday yesterday, and what a celebration it was. For Nori's big day, mom Kim Kardashian and dad Kanye West threw their daughter a too-cute party at Disneyland.

The birthday girl was joined by a group of family and friends, including her aunts Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, along with cousins Mason and Penelope Disick. The all-star clan kicked off the day with a private celebration at the Big Thunder Ranch Jamboree in Frontierland, before heading into the rest of the theme park to check out the attractions. Aside from hitting up rides, like It's a Small World and Dumbo the Flying Elephant, North made sure to pay a visit to her favorite Disney characters—Frozen's Elsa and Anna.

Check out more photos from the festivities below.

Happy birthday to my sweetest Minnie Mouse! Thank you Disneyland for the most amazing day! I will post more pics later today was a busy day! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 15, 2015 at 8:53pm PDT

NORTH. A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 15, 2015 at 2:21pm PDT

A kiss goodnight. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 15, 2015 at 10:22pm PDT

And a little touch of pixie dust. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 15, 2015 at 11:39pm PDT

