North West Celebrates Her 2nd Birthday With a Too-Cute Party at Disneyland

Instagram/kimkardashian
Kelsey Glein
Jun 16, 2015 @ 11:00 am

North West makes one cute Minnie Mouse! The tiny tot celebrated her 2nd birthday yesterday, and what a celebration it was. For Nori's big day, mom Kim Kardashian and dad Kanye West threw their daughter a too-cute party at Disneyland.

The birthday girl was joined by a group of family and friends, including her aunts Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, along with cousins Mason and Penelope Disick. The all-star clan kicked off the day with a private celebration at the Big Thunder Ranch Jamboree in Frontierland, before heading into the rest of the theme park to check out the attractions. Aside from hitting up rides, like It's a Small World and Dumbo the Flying Elephant, North made sure to pay a visit to her favorite Disney charactersFrozen's Elsa and Anna.

Check out more photos from the festivities below.

NORTH.

A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

A kiss goodnight.

A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

And a little touch of pixie dust.

A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

