North West Busts Out Some Birthday Moves in an Adorable Instagram Video

Birthday wishes are pouring in for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North West! The adorable tot turns two today, so it's no surprise that her social media savvy family and friends are taking to Instagram to say happy birthday. While it's hard to choose a favorite (plenty of adorable photos have been shared), the video that family friend Larsa Pippen posted of little Nori dancing to Iggy Azalea's "Black Widow" might be the best yet.

Dressed in a cream onesie and a mini Timberlands, North looks absolutely adorable as she dances along to the beat of the music. While we know she's been practicing her moves in ballet class with her cousin Penelope Disick, it's clear that she's a natural. See for yourself in the video below.

I had to sneak Sophia into the hospital the day you were born and I knew that the two of you would be trouble together lol. Love the dance moves. Happy Birthday North we love you so much 🎈 A video posted by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on Jun 15, 2015 at 8:52am PDT

PHOTOS: See North West's Cutest Instagram Moments