Kim Kardashian Posted a Hilarious Explanation for Why North West Was Wearing a Cast

The Kardashians's Bahamian escape is looking less and less relaxing every day. Instead of beach panoramas and splashing in the waves, the famous family is being met with commenters pointing out that there's a bit of body-shaming in one of Khloé's posts and a weird issue with Kim's toe in another. But the latest beach brouhaha comes courtesy of North West, who wore a cast on her left leg in Kim's latest Instagram post. She's fine — but that's the issue. In the comments, Kim explained that North was wearing it for no reason at all.

Concerned followers swiped through Kim's photos and were understandably curious. When one inquired about North's leg, Kim was glib about the whole situation, writing, "nothing lol. She wanted to wear that." Can't argue with that. It also appears that North got over the look, because it only appears in one of the snapshots that Kim posted.

In addition to the cast, the whole crew was wearing matching metallic swimwear and scrunchies, making for a very coordinated family shot — something the Kardashians love. There wasn't any other info on North's cast, so it's clear the kid just loves to accessorize and Kim wasn't about to stop it, no matter how out-there it seemed.

"Pics Coming Up!" Kim captioned the photo, which showed her wrangling her babies. "I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!"

Commenters didn't focus on just the cast. Many complimented Kim on raising four kids and getting them all in one photo, even if the composition isn't exactly what she'd intended. Even though it seemed impossible, Kim's candid shots garnered plenty of praise. It's a fresh take on the Kardashian family photo, which is generally staged and over-the-top. In comparison, this pared-down beach shot is a breath of fresh air.

"But just so darn cute!!!!!!" mom-to-be Ashley Graham wrote.

"Impossible but adorable," another follower added.

There's no telling when the Kardashians will be back on the mainland, but there's sure to be plenty of content to tide fans over until then.