North West Is "Boo'd Up" with a Fellow Celebrity Spawn

Happy Valentine’s Day! What did you receive this year? Some flowers? Chocolate? A monthly wine subscription box? Well, while you were out there runnin’ out the clock to afford the finer things in life for you and your S.O., a 5-year-old was casually traveling the world in designer duds, walking in runway shows, and receiving fine jewelry (Tiffany & Co.!) from an older man (he’s 7, and also livin’ large).

It appears that North West, the tot we all aspire to be when we grow up, is already dipping a toe in the celebrity dating pool. According to the Instagram account of rapper Consequence’s 7-year-old son, Caiden Mills, he and Kimye’s eldest are “Boo’d Up.”

And North ain’t slumming it — the second grader spends his days flying private, frequenting the most exclusive parties, and freestylin’ in preparation for his upcoming album (!).

Caiden doesn’t only know North’s famous parents, they’re good family friends.

He's tight with North’s little brother and her cousins, too.

RELATED: North West Follows in Aunt Kendall Jenner's Footsteps with Her Runway Debut

It looks like V-day may have come a little early for Caiden and North — he posted a photo alongside an iconic robin’s egg-hued bag last week, writing, “Shout out to Northie, Babygirl I’ll see you soon.”

And here he is personally vetting the merchandise.

Boyfriends of the world, take note.