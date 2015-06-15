Celebrate North West's 2nd Birthday with Her Cutest Instagram Snaps!

It's a busy birthday month for the West family. Kanye West celebrated his birthday last week with a huge party thrown by his wife Kim Kardashian at none other than the Staples Center. (And yes, there was a basketball game with specially made uniforms—the teams were East versus West, naturally). So we can't wait to see what the expecting mom will do for her daughter North West's second birthday!

After all, for North's first birthday Kardashian went all out with "Kidchella". Activities included a karaoke stage, a ferris wheel, and face-painting and hair-braiding stations. And let's not forget the custom-made Yeezus tees in the goody bags. There were reports that Kardashian was trying to rent out Disney World for North's special day, but they turned out to be rumors.

Well, wherever the party is we're betting it'll be over-the-top amazing! And surely the pictures will be fabulous as little North definitely knows how to work it for the camera. Celebrate the tiny tot's second birthday with her most adorable Instagram photos, ahead.

