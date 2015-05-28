North West Is All Smiles in this Adorable Bathtime Instagram Pic

Getty Images North America
Rita Kokshanian
May 28, 2015 @ 11:15 am

Whether she's Easter egg hunting, riding a Frozen suitcase, or playing dress up, North West's Instagram appearances never fail to make us smile. But her latest may just be the best yet. Kim Kardashian shared a photo of Nori looking positively gleeful while taking a bath on Wednesday, and it is tugging at our heart strings.

LOLZ

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

"LOLZ," Kardashian captioned the snap (above), which shows little North covered in suds and laughing out loud in the bathtub. Perhaps she was listening to dad Kanye West's song "Only One" during bath time?

