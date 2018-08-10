North West Asked Kim Kardashian Why She's Famous And Her Answer Will Make You LOL

Kim Kardashian bears one of the most famous names of the 21st century … but, um, remember how she made that transition from Paris Hilton’s assistant to global icon?

Yeah, Ray J had something to do with it …

During an interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood, the 37-year-old revealed that her oldest daughter, 5-year-old North West, asked her why she was famous, and she didn’t give the most straightforward answer.

instagram/kimkardashian

“I was like, OK, I’m going to have to explain this,” Kim began, telling her daughter, “We have a TV show. We have a TV show.”

It’s not exactly a lie, I mean Keeping Up With the Kardashians did bring Kim a lot of her fame, it’s just not technically the source of it. The most honest answer, of course, is that her sex tape with an ex-boyfriend was leaked — but that’s not really the kind of convo you have with a 5-year-old.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Responds to Critics Upset Over Her Straightening North West's Hair

Kardashian's spoken out about her crude introduction to the public eye in the past, telling Oprah she felt she must "work 10 times harder to get people to see the real me" because of it. And work hard she did. These days Kim's not only a mother, wife, and reality star, but a beauty boss, international style icon, and social justice advocate.

While the “TV show” line will probably hold for a couple years, it’s sadly doubtful that North, Saint, and Chicago will make it through their school years without hearing a less PG-rated version of mom’s past …