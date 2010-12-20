Norma Kamali Has Another Lower-Priced Line in the Works

Norma Kamali is planning to expand...even more! The designer (inset), who is known for her swimwear, sleeping bag coats and goddess dresses (as seen here on Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and the City 2), told the crowd at the FashInvest's Capital Conference last week in New York that she is working on a lower-price collection that will be exclusive to her Web site. Kamali, who already launched the successful NK for Walmart lower-priced line in 2008 (which she wore to the event), told InStyle exclusively, "The [new] collection is for those on a low budget and women who are simply smart shoppers with great style, who know how to mix high and low." While Kamali is still in the early stages of creating the line and getting investors, it's never too early to get excited for a lower-price designer collection—we can't wait!