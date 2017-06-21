Nordstrom Employees to March (in Style) Through N.Y.C. Pride Parade
We knew we liked Nordstrom, but damn, the department store/way of life is really killing it on the humanity front.
While Nordstrom is already a bronze sponsor of N.Y.C.'s annual LGBTQ Pride Parade, their contribution to equality doesn't end there. In addition to its monetary support, Women's Wear Daily reports that over 200 of the company's employees have vowed to march in the parade, a huge increase from last year's 80 participants.
All who plan to march on behalf of Nordstrom will do so wearing a trendy black Pride tee bearing rainbow symbols and lettering, the proceeds of which will go to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.
Shop the stylish (and charitable) tees below.
Women's Pride Tee ($24; nordstrom.com)
Men's Pride Tee ($24; nordstrom.com)
We'll see you this Sunday, Nordstrom Pride marchers! Like the T-shirt reads, love and peace to you.