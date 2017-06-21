We knew we liked Nordstrom, but damn, the department store/way of life is really killing it on the humanity front.

While Nordstrom is already a bronze sponsor of N.Y.C.'s annual LGBTQ Pride Parade, their contribution to equality doesn't end there. In addition to its monetary support, Women's Wear Daily reports that over 200 of the company's employees have vowed to march in the parade, a huge increase from last year's 80 participants.