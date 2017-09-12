Nordstrom's New Store Doesn't Sell Clothes, Does Sell Wine

This just in: Nordstrom’s latest foray into the world of retail is more like an exclusive fashion club than it is a department store.

On Monday, the brand announced the upcoming launch of Nordstrom Local, which will open its first location in West Hollywood this October.

The new retail concept will be just a fraction of the size of a typical Nordstrom store—3,000 sq. ft. as opposed to 140,000 sq. ft. But here’s where things get crazy … In a plot twist not even M. Night Shyamalan could see coming, Nordstrom Local doesn’t actually sell clothes.

Nordstrom Local is “service-focused,” meaning it’s a haven for everything shopping-related, except you can’t physically shop there. Among its services, the new Nordstrom will offer *free* personal styling, alterations, trunk club services, manicures (!), and on-site refreshments (aka wine and beer). Plus, you can shop online on the premises and pickup anything purchased at nordstrom.com at Nordstrom Local on the SAME day that you placed your order—same-day delivery goes for altered items, too.

RELATED: Shop These Fine Jewelry Designers to Support Hurricane Harvey Relief

Get thee to a Nordstrom Local, stat!