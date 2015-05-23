Nordstrom Is Having a Major Blowout Sale You Won't Want to Miss

Who doesn't love a deal? And when it comes to scoring big at discounted designer merch, few events top Nordstrom's legendary half-yearly sale (ends May 31). While some sales are all about the oddball pieces, the great thing about Nordstrom's sale is that there's plenty of the good stuff, like those to-die-for Salvatore Ferragamo wedged sandals above ($438, originally $625; nordstrom.com).

But there is one caveat: There's a whopping 11,000+ worth of marked down merchandise to sift through. So we did the homework for you, rounding up the most swoon-worthy shoes, sunglasses, and bags from the lot. We recommend hurrying over though, because items were literally disappearing before our eyes. Shop our faves, below.

Courtesy

1. TOMS sunglasses, $84 (originally $139); nordstrom.com

2. 3.1 Phillip Lim bag, $537 (originally $825); nordstrom.com

3. Michael Michael Kors caged sandals, $117 (originally $195); nordstrom.com

4. See by Chloe slides, $138 (originally $230); nordstrom.com

5. Kenneth Cole New York heels, $88 (originally $130); nordstrom.com

6. Alice + Olivia espadrilles, $177 (originally $295); nordstrom.com

7. Kate Spade New York tote, $200 (originally $298); nordstrom.com

8. Marc by Marc Jacobs cat-eye sunglasses, $90 (originally $150); nordstrom.com

9. Loeffler Randall iridescent slides, $105 (originally $175); nordstrom.com

10. SJP lace-up sandals, $225 (originally $375); nordstrom.com

11. Cynthia Vincent flat espadrilles, $116 (originally $165); nordstrom.com

12. Opening Ceremony backpack, $357 (originally $595); nordstrom.com

