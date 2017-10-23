As we approach the season of giving, Nordstrom is helping customers give back in a big way ... and clean out their closets at the same time.

The retail giant announced Monday that it has launched a clothing donation in partnership with Give Back Box , in which customers can donate gently used clothing, shoes, jewelry, or small household items by mail at no cost. All of the donations will be given to local nonprofits, which will sell the goods to fund community programs such as job training and education initiatives.

"Our customers have told us they want to be able to clean out their closets in a more environmentally friendly way," said Erik Nordstrom, co-president of Nordstrom. "By extending the life of their used items, and encouraging them to reuse the box from their recent Nordstrom order, we're trying to make it easy and convenient to help reduce waste while also being able to support local nonprofit organizations."