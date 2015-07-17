6 Things InStyle Beauty Editors Are Buying at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Who doesn’t adore a high-end bargain? And with Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale kicking off today and running through August 2, InStyle's beauty editors are gearing up for steals on products that almost never get marked down. We're talking limited-edition, exclusive offerings and discounted prices on brands such as YSL, GlamGlow, Kiehl’s, MAC, and Armani. We suggest heading over to the sale as quickly as possible, though, (either online and in-store), as discounts are only active while supplies last. Scroll through to see what's topping our editors' hit lists.

Armani Glow Essentials Bag, $82 ($122 Value); nordstrom.com (above)

"I seriously cannot live without Armani's Luminous Silk Foundation, which is why I was ecstatic to see the primer and glow together in one set. I am looking forward to pairing them with my foundation for radiant, glowing skin that will never go out of style." —Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor, InStyle.com

YSL Glossy Stain Set, $72 ($108 Value); nordstrom.com

Courtesy

"There are few things that instantly swell my confidence like a fresh wavy blowout and a pair of glossy statement lips. Now I can't spend all of my time at DryBar – but I can get my hands on this chic set of gloss stains from YSL to give me an ego boost on the go. The deep fuchsia shade will be on daily rotation. Bonus: My lips won't crack like sandpaper since the formulas is so moisturizing."—Angelique Serrano, Beauty Director, InStyle

Kate Somerville 'Age Arrest' Anti-Aging Duo, $110 ($165 Value); nordstrom.com

Courtesy

"I am totally going for the Kate Somerville kit. I have about two bottles of this Age Arrest cream in my apartment at all times, because I simply cannot go a day without it. It's incredibly emollient, but feels airy light on my skin, and it creates such a nice cushiony base for makeup—I never need to use a primer. My skin always looks a little brighter, a little fresher with it on. I haven't tried the eye cream yet, though—and that particular region of my face is just starting to give me a hard time—so I think this set has my name written all over it."—Maura Lynch, Senior Beauty Editor, InStyle

Butter LONDON Coveted Classics Patent Gel Shine Set, $45 ($72 Value); nordstrom.com

Courtesy

"I'll be springing for the Butter London nail set; for under $8 a bottle, I'll get salon quality shine in a great mix of neutral and bold shades. Plus, the large brush allows for super easy DIY manicures"—Sheryl George, Beauty Editor, InStyle

T3 Compact Styling Set, $150 ($229 Value); nordstrom.com

Courtesy

"My T3 hair dryer consistently blows me away—no pun intended—with its unmatched ability to smooth my frizzy locks into submission. I’m planning to scoop up this travel-size set (I can’t wait to try the straightener!) so that I never have to live without it."—Dianna Mazzone, Beauty Assistant, InStyle

Glamglow Glamazing Set, $69 ($99 Value); nordstrom.com.

Courtesy

“I sort of worship at the altar of Glamglow—whenever my skin is acting up, which is pretty frequently, the brand is guaranteed to have a mask that will tackle the problem, and all activity tends to clear up by the very next day. I’d make a beeline toward the Glamglow Anniversary Set, and since I’m also a sucker for lash serums, I’ll swing by the Revitalash display and pick up their duo before checking out.” —Marianne Mychaskiw, Assistant Beauty Editor, InStyle.com

