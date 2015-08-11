Could This Be the Most Non-Toxic Nail Polish Ever?

If you thought your nail polish couldn’t get better than 5-free, think again. Natural nail brand Londontown has upped the ante by announcing a 9-free formula. Before we dive into what this means for your next manicure, here’s a quick refresher on all of the non-toxic polishes available on the market:

Over the last few years, we’ve seen a rise in 3-free formulas, which is now the standard for most nail polish brands (including mainstream favorites like Essie and OPI). These options omit the “toxic trio,” otherwise known as formaldehyde, a known carcinogen, and two ingredients linked to developmental defects: dibutyl phthalate and toluene.

Brands including Deborah Lippmann and Zoya took things a step further by introducing a 5-free label, which, on top of the toxic trio, eliminates formaldehyde resin and camphor, known for causing dermatitis and dizziness, respectively. Offering an even healthier way to achieve a manicure, Butter London’s and Pacifica's 7-free collections then banned the next batch of potential hazards: ethyl tosylamide and xylene.

But anyone who's especially serious in the fight against unnecessary chemicals should consider swiping on Londontown’s 9-free polishes ($16 each; londontownusa.com). In addition to the aforementioned toxins, the brand has revamped their formula to leave out parabens and lead—two common materials that can lead to skin sensitivities and an increased risk of cancer when absorbed or inhaled. More than a chemical-free alternative, the polishes are infused with vitamins and minerals to strengthen and hydrate brittle nails.

