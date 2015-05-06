The Nominations Are Out! See Who's Up for a Critics' Choice TV Award

The 2015 Critics' Choice Television Award nominations are out! The fifth annual awards show, held by the Broadcast Television Journalist Association, pays homage to the best and the brightest when it comes to TV, and this year's crop of nominees does not disappoint. HBO leads the competition with 27 nods total, while Justified received the most nominations per show with 7. Some of our favorite rookies, including Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez, Inside Amy Schumer's Amy Schumer, and Broad City's Ilana Glazer also received nods. Read on for the full list of nominees, plus don't forget to tune in to A&E on May 31st at 8 p.m. ET to see who wins.

Best comedy series

Broad City (Comedy Central)

Jane the Virgin (The CW)

Mom (CBS)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Transparent (Amazon)

Veep (HBO)

You’re the Worst (FX)

Best actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, Blackish (ABC)

Chris Messina, The Mindy Project (FOX)

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent (Amazon)

Johnny Galecki, The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Thomas Middleditch, Silicon Valley (HBO)

Will Forte, The Last Man on Earth (FOX)

Best actress in a comedy series

Amy Schumer, Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central)

Constance Wu, Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin (The CW)

Ilana Glazer, Broad City (Comedy Central)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)

Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback (HBO)

Best supporting actor in a comedy series

Adam Driver, Girls (HBO)

Cameron Monaghan, Shameless (Showtime)

Jaime Camil, Jane the Virgin (The CW)

T.J. Miller, Silicon Valley (HBO)

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Tony Hale, Veep (HBO)

Best supporting actress in a comedy series

Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)

Carrie Brownstein, Portlandia (IFC)

Eden Sher, The Middle (ABC)

Judith Light, Transparent (Amazon)

Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Melanie Lynskey, Togetherness (HBO)

Best guest performer in a comedy series

Becky Ann Baker, Girls (HBO)

Bradley Whitford, Transparent (Amazon)

Josh Charles, Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central)

Laurie Metcalf, The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Peter Gallagher, Togetherness (HBO)

Susie Essman, Broad City (Comedy Central)

Best movie made for television

Bessie (HBO)

Killing Jesus (National Geographic Channel)

Nightingale (HBO)

A Poet in New York (BBC America)

Stockholm, Pennsylvania (Lifetime)

Best limited series

24: Live Another Day (FOX)

American Crime (ABC)

The Book of Negroes (BET)

The Honorable Woman (Sundance)

Olive Kitteridge (HBO)

Wolf Hall (PBS)

Best actor in a movie or limited series

David Oyelowo, Nightingale (HBO)

James Nesbitt, The Missing (Starz)

Kiefer Sutherland, 24: Live Another Day (FOX)

Mark Rylance, Wolf Hall (PBS)

Michael Gambon, The Casual Vacancy (HBO)

Richard Jenkins, Olive Kitteridge (HBO)

Best actress in a movie or limited series

Aunjanue Ellis, The Book of Negroes (BET)

Felicity Huffman, American Crime (ABC)

Frances McDormand, Olive Kitteridge (HBO)

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Freak Show (FX)

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Honorable Woman (Sundance)

Queen Latifah, Bessie (HBO)

Best supporting actor in a movie or limited series

Bill Murray, Olive Kitteridge (HBO)

Cory Michael Smith, Olive Kitteridge (HBO)

Elvis Nolasco, American Crime (ABC)

Finn Wittrock, American Horror Story: Freak Show (FX)

Jason Isaacs, Stockholm, Pennsylvania (Lifetime)

Jonathan Pryce, Wolf Hall (PBS)

Best supporting actress in a movie or limited series

Claire Foy, Wolf Hall (PBS)

Cynthia Nixon, Stockholm, Pennsylvania (Lifetime)

Janet McTeer, The Honorable Woman (Sundance)

Khandi Alexander, Bessie (HBO)

Mo’Nique, Bessie (HBO)

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Freak Show (FX)

Best drama series

The Americans (FX)

Empire (Fox)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Good Wife (CBS)

Homeland (Showtime)

Justified (FX)

Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

Best actress in a drama series

Eva Green, Penny Dreadful (Showtime)

Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife (CBS)

Keri Russell, The Americans (FX)

Taraji P. Henson, Empire (FOX)

Vera Farmiga, Bates Motel (A&E)

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Best actor in a drama series

Aden Young, Rectify (Sundance)

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Charlie Hunnam, Sons of Anarchy (FX)

Freddie Highmore, Bates Motel (A&E)

Matthew Rhys, The Americans (FX)

Timothy Olyphant, Justified (FX)

Best supporting actress in a drama series

Carrie Coon, The Leftovers (HBO)

Christine Baranski, The Good Wife (CBS)

Joelle Carter, Justified (FX)

Katheryn Winnick, Vikings (History)

Lorraine Toussaint, Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

Mae Whitman, Parenthood (NBC)

Best supporting actor in a drama series

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline (Netflix)

Christopher Eccleston, The Leftovers (HBO)

Craig T. Nelson, Parenthood (NBC)

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland (Showtime)

Walton Goggins, Justified (FX)

Guest performer in a drama series

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)

Julianne Nicholson, Masters of Sex (Showtime)

Linda Lavin, The Good Wife (CBS)

Lois Smith, The Americans (FX)

Sam Elliott, Justified (FX)

Walton Goggins, Sons of Anarchy (FX)

Best reality series

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (CNN)

Deadliest Catch (Discovery Channel)

Married at First Sight (A&E)

MythBusters (Discovery Channel)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Undercover Boss (CBS)

Best reality competition series

The Amazing Race (CBS)

America’s Got Talent (NBC)

Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

Face Off (Syfy)

Master Chef Junior (FOX)

The Voice (NBC)

Best reality series host

Anthony Bourdain, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (CNN)

Betty White, Betty White’s Off Their Rockers (Lifetime)

Cat Deeley, So You Think You Can Dance (FOX)

James Lipton, Inside the Actors Studio (Bravo)

Phil Keoghan, The Amazing Race (CBS

Tom Bergeron, Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Best animated series

Archer (FX)

Bob’s Burgers (FOX)

Gravity Falls (Disney Channel)

The Simpsons (FOX)

South Park (Comedy Central)

Star Wars Rebels (Disney XD)

Best talk show

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart (Comedy Central)

The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

