Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal Will Give You Chills in First Trailer for Tom Ford's Nocturnal Animals

Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal are a dream team. The first teaser trailer for Tom Ford's upcoming film Nocturnal Animals starring the duo has finally arrived, and watching it literally gave us chills.

The project tells the story of an art gallery owner (Adams) who is haunted by her ex-husband's (Gyllenhaal) new novel, a violent thriller that she interprets as a veiled threat on her life and hint at revenge. As the tale unfolds, the divorced couple discovers some incredibly dark truths about one another.

We recently sat down with the actress at the Toronto International Film Festival, where she opened up about working on the project with the designer-director-writer. "When I first read the script, I thought 'Wow, this seems impossible,'" Adams said of the story's shifts between reality and fantasy, past and present. "But in talking to Tom, by the time I got there I was just really ready to take this ride, and I trusted him."

But Adams and Gyllenhaal aren't the only familiar faces in the gripping flick. The movie stars Aaron Tyler-Johnson, Isla Fisher, Armie Hammer, Michael Shannon, Laura Linney, and more. This is Ford's second time in the director's chair—he also wrote the film's screenplay.

Watch Nocturnal Animals when it hits theaters on December 9.