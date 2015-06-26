Noah Wyle Welcomes a Baby Girl

Noah Wyle is a dad to a newborn girl! The actor and his wife, Sara Wells, became the parents of Frances Harper Wyle on Monday, June 22.

Wells and her new daughter are "doing well" and Wyle is "over the moon" with the new bundle of joy, according to People. The couple tied the knot last spring in Santa Barbara, Calif. This is Wyle's third child. He has two children—daughter Auden, 9, and son Owen, 12—from his previous marriage to Tracy Warbin.

Wyle, who starred on long-running medical drama ER for 11 seasons, is now on the TNT series Falling Skies which returns for its fifth and final season this Sunday. Congrats to the happy family!

