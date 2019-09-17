Noah Centineo Has Blonde Hair Now — But It's Not on His Head

Image zoom Fox/Getty Images

Just like many of the boys we've loved before, Noah Centineo makes questionable hair choices. Specifically, the actor has grown his five-o'clock shadow into a full-on beard and dyed it blonde. The unexpected change has upset the Internet and some fans have even threatened to un-stan him.

In case you need a reminder, here is how good Centineo looked like before:

Since we heard how people reacted to the recent news of Stranger Things' Joe Keery getting a bowl cut, we feel required to include the following warning: The following video contains images of Centineo's bleach blonde beard. Scroll and view at your own risk.

noah centineo update he just bleached his beard. am actually crying. I am actually considering to stop my fan account. pic.twitter.com/21KBKisMU0 — not noah centineo updates (@gretvgerwig) September 13, 2019

Yep, he went and did that. In his Instagram Story, which was reposted on a Twitter fan account, the actor tried to play it off like he didn't actually bleach his beard. Centineo, let's be real: Our eyes don't lie.

The shocking, dramatic change has upset Centineo's fans so much, they're considering shutting down their fan accounts. Others are really concerned for actor, hoping that the dramatic hair change isn't his way of dealing with some sort of life crisis.

noah centineo bleached his beard... you know you’re REALLY going through something when you bleach your BEARD — gilbert blythe’s apple tree (@bIytheambrose) September 13, 2019

are u shaving ur beard any time soon sir — aroa with an a (@anneskavinsky) September 15, 2019

Some fans wondered if Centineo dyed his beard for his upcoming role as He-Man in the remake of Masters of the Universe, and if he's going to bleach his head, too.

@noahcent serious question , are u gonna dye ur hair for he-man? just saying since u dyed ur beard sksk — kim (@kimmaay) September 16, 2019

The good news is a lesson we've learned time and again in the salon chair: Hair can be cut off. And, eventually, it grows back.