No One Wears a White Shirt Like Cindy Crawford: See Gorgeous Vintage Snaps of the Supermodel

Supermodel Cindy Crawford may be known for the trademark mole just above her lip and the hundreds of magazine covers she's adorned throughout her career, but the all-American beauty has turned her empire into much more. Today, Crawford debuted a freshly renovated version of her website that allows visitor to explore images from the star's latest fashion editorials along with memorable favorites of the past, making it the go-to spot for all thing's Cindy.

The new cindy.com launches with three carefully curated collections, which include images from different photographers, locations, and decades, each centering around a particular fashion theme—white shirts, denim shorts, and one-piece swimsuits will kick things off. An added bonus? All of the pictures feature a personal touch, with hand-written notes from Cindy where she shares her memories, thoughts, and often comedic commentary on the iconic snaps.

We spoke with Cindy about her new site, plus more! Check out our exclusive Q&A with the star below:

What motivated you to re-launch your website now?Obviously I didn’t grow up having a website, so the whole digital landscape is not second nature to me like it is to my kids. But, I do try to keep up with it and know what’s going. It just seemed like the right time. I really wanted the site to have an editorial point of view, with streamlined content. Now, people can search for anything that they want—from my new editorial work to the old stuff that my fans love.

What do you love about the new website?I love the creative way that everything is presented through the collections. We take trends that you’re seeing now (like white shirts and denim shorts) that never go out of style, and show them through the last 25 years of my modeling career. It really illustrates that fashion keeps circling around.

Is there something you find the most exciting?It has been exciting spending a lot more time with old photographs and my archives. I think the fun part is wading through all the material and coming up with fun concepts and what to do next, from men’s suits to one piece swimsuits. I have forgotten how many shoots I’ve done, and it’s been really great just going back through everything. The plan is to roll out a new collection of photos every month.

Do you plan to add more elements to the site in the future?You’re making more work for me! Aside from my work with Meaningful Beauty and the Cindy Crawford Home Collection (which are featured on the site), in the future beauty, fitness, and health are definitely things I would like to expand on. I feel like that’s where some of my knowledge lies and I can really bring something to the table in that realm, but they weren’t all a part of phase one.

What haven’t you done that you want to do?I could have never even dreamed up my career! I never even dreamed about all of these possibilities. I’m definitely not done working, but I don't have a set plan for what's next. I’m actually doing a book right now, which is something I didn’t even know I wanted to do. But, it’s a way to show my career as a model and more importantly to tell everyone what it means to me and to show my journey. I think that even though I worked in fashion, the lessons that I have learned in business are really universal so that any woman can relate to my story.

What’s your best piece of advice for other women?Modern life is so busy. It’s getting harder and harder to have down time. There’s social media, or you wake up to 20 emails--the world doesn’t give you the weekend like it used to. It’s just really important to be healthy and to define time for yourself. You’ll still get it all done! It’s just so important to get away from all of that and just spend time with your kids, go for a walk on the beach with your dogs, go to the gym for an hour. Everyone is moving so fast and burning the candle at both ends, and just becoming burnt out. My best advice is to take time away from it all.

