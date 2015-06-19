4 Heat Wave-Proof Summer Lipsticks Guaranteed Not to Melt

Summer is right around the corner, which means it's the perfect time to brighten your lips in a juicy shade. But no one wants to see their color disappear two sips into a margarita. So here are four of our favorite formulas that won't melt away under the rays.

Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer in Poppy Pop

The secret to this orange lipstick's lasting power? A built-in primer that smooths and moisturizes. What we love most about it? The balm-like texture and glossy wear that lasts from lunch to dinnertime. ($18; clinique.com)

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Como

This vibrant violet liquid glides on as smoothly as a gloss, but offers up intense color that lasts six hours. The matte, yet lightweight formula clings like a second skin, so you can say good-bye to constant re-applications. ($22; sephora.com)

Maybelline New York Color Sensational Creamy Mattes in Electric Pink

Matte lipsticks can sometimes make mouths feel drier than the Sahara, emphasizing cracks and fine lines. This modern cream bullet adds moisture with honey and sesame oil, and delivers a soft-matte finish that feels positively cushiony. ($7; maybelline.com)

Marc Jacobs Le Marc Lip Crème in Oh Miley

The strawberry-red shade boasts tons of benefits all packed into one chic tube: Anti-aging peptides, moisturizing cocoa butter, and triple-milled pigments that ensure a concentrated application. The result is a buttery blast of color that lasts up to ten hours. ($30; marcjacobsbeauty.com)

