No Gluten? No Problem! Shop 10 Gluten-Free Beauty Picks

Take a close look at the ingredients in your skincare and makeup—traces of gluten found in your products can actually trigger a flare-up if you're allergic to wheat, barley, or rye. Some products use gluten-derived elements in their formulas, which makes beauty mega stores a scary place for people who are sensitive to the ingredient. Luckily, many brands have created options that leave out gluten, meaning you can steer clear of grain in your diet and your beauty routine. We rounded up our favorite gluten-free products that really deliver, and are guaranteed not to cause any unexpected reactions. Click the photo to browse ten wheat-free options for your makeup bag.