Nine West Steps Out for a Cause!

Nine West hopes to give cancer the boot! The label has teamed up with the CFDA to raise funds and awareness for Fashion Targets Breast Cancer, and they've asked models to help out! As part of their Runway Relief program, Nine West designed a boot with a built-in pedometer to be worn by 40 models during New York Fashion Week, including Chrissy Teigen and Carolyn Murphy, and the label will donate $1 to the FTBC for every mile walked. The boots are available online for $199, along with limited edition tank tops ($25), with all of the proceeds going to the CFDA's charitable initiative. Now that's fall shopping you can feel good about!

