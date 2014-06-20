Nina Dobrev's Twisted Updo Is the Perfect Defense Against Humidity

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage; Jason Merritt/Getty Images

In warm and muggy weather, the last thing you need is your hair making you even hotter. While ponytails and top knots are classic go-tos, Nina Dobrev’s twisted mohawk, or "knothawk," offers an edgy alternative—and will keep your face and neck feeling just as cool, too. Though the intricate updo seems a bit complicated, it's actually easier than it looks. And thanks to some helpful hints from the star’s hairstylist, Riwanna Capri, you can try it out for yourself at home.

To begin, Capri prepped with KMS California Hair Play Sea Salt Spray ($19; ulta.com) to provide the star’s strands with texture and grip. She then made four ponytails at the back of Dobrev’s head, starting at the nape of the neck and going up. Starting with the lowest tail, she split it into two pieces and tied a knot as if she was tying a shoe. "The key is not to pull the knots too tight, so you get plenty of body," Capri tells us. She continued knotting until she was at the end of the ponytail and then wrapped the ends around like a bun and pinned them in place. The process was repeated for each ponytail to finish.

