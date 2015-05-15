Nina Dobrev Shares Old Photos in Honor of Her Final Vampire Diaries Episode

Instagram/@ninadobrev
EW.com
May 15, 2015 @ 12:45 pm

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

Elena Gilbert has left the building … but not the town.

[Spoiler alert:] In Nina Dobrev’s final hour of The Vampire Diaries, her character was quite literally laid to rest. Thanks to a spell cast by Kai, Elena Gilbert will not wake up until her best friend Bonnie dies. And because Elena wants Bonnie to live out the rest of her life, Elena’s going to take a long nap. (You can watch the full episode here at cw.com.)

And yes, the show will continue on without Dobrev. But in honor of her final hour, Dobrev posted numerous throwback photos, including some behind-the-scenes shots of her last day on set. (Yes, the Delena scene was the last one she filmed.)

#TVDTBT @katgrahampics @steven_r_mcqueen @saradjcanning @iansomerhalder @candiceaccola @questionanders

A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on

It's finally that time EAST COAST ... The finale begins now. #TVD

A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on

To my loving family.....

A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on

#TVDTBT season 2, Masquerade episode. Elena/Katherine and Stefan. @paulvedere @paulwesley

A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on

On set ... No idea what season. But judging by my hair , had to be more than 3/4 years ago... @julieplec #TVDTBT

A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on

#RIPKatherine going to miss you as much as everyone else... #TVDTBT

A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on

#TVD starts now West Coast, Get your tissues ready....

A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on

On my last day... I got caked. #TVDTBT #TVDFamily

A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on

and I liked it. #TVDTBT #TVDFamily

A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on

I just got "Carrie-d". And I couldn't have asked for a better way to go... #TVDFamily #TVDTBT #caked @julieplec

A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on

Surrounded by my nearest and dearest. Covered in cake. #blessed #grateful #TVDFamily #TVDTBT

A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on

