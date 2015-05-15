Nina Dobrev Shares Old Photos in Honor of Her Final Vampire Diaries Episode

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. See the full story at ew.com.

Elena Gilbert has left the building … but not the town.

[Spoiler alert:] In Nina Dobrev’s final hour of The Vampire Diaries, her character was quite literally laid to rest. Thanks to a spell cast by Kai, Elena Gilbert will not wake up until her best friend Bonnie dies. And because Elena wants Bonnie to live out the rest of her life, Elena’s going to take a long nap. (You can watch the full episode here at cw.com.)

And yes, the show will continue on without Dobrev. But in honor of her final hour, Dobrev posted numerous throwback photos, including some behind-the-scenes shots of her last day on set. (Yes, the Delena scene was the last one she filmed.)

#TVDTBT Tonight is the end for me so I'm taking you back to the beginning...Season 1. @kaylaewell @candiceaccola @iansomerhalder @saradjcanning A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on May 14, 2015 at 1:11pm PDT

#TVDTBT @katgrahampics @steven_r_mcqueen @saradjcanning @iansomerhalder @candiceaccola @questionanders A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on May 14, 2015 at 2:08pm PDT

#TVDTBT count down continues... 5 hours til the finale. @saradjcanning @candiceaccola @iansomerhalder @katgrahampics @paulvedere @paulwesley A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on May 14, 2015 at 3:00pm PDT

#TVDTBT ❤️ I owe it all to these two.... @julieplec @kevwilliamson . This photo is from the pilot, 6 years ago. A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on May 14, 2015 at 4:21pm PDT

#TVDTBT This shot is from Season 3 . Behind the scenes and behind the camera with a few of the crew, including the beautiful, talented and always smiling Sarah Jones. #NeverForget #SafetyForSarah #RIP A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on May 14, 2015 at 5:00pm PDT

It's finally that time EAST COAST ... The finale begins now. #TVD A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on May 14, 2015 at 5:17pm PDT

To my loving family..... A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on May 14, 2015 at 5:51pm PDT

#TVDTBT season 2, Masquerade episode. Elena/Katherine and Stefan. @paulvedere @paulwesley A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on May 14, 2015 at 6:02pm PDT

On set ... No idea what season. But judging by my hair , had to be more than 3/4 years ago... @julieplec #TVDTBT A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on May 14, 2015 at 7:00pm PDT

#RIPKatherine going to miss you as much as everyone else... #TVDTBT A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on May 14, 2015 at 7:49pm PDT

#TVD starts now West Coast, Get your tissues ready.... A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on May 14, 2015 at 8:05pm PDT

Big thanks and love goes to Mark Pedowitz. And of course a big congrats/keep kicking as to the talented miss Gina Rodriguez @HerelsGina 😘 A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on May 14, 2015 at 8:13pm PDT

On my last day... I got caked. #TVDTBT #TVDFamily A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on May 14, 2015 at 9:20pm PDT

and I liked it. #TVDTBT #TVDFamily A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on May 14, 2015 at 9:24pm PDT

I just got "Carrie-d". And I couldn't have asked for a better way to go... #TVDFamily #TVDTBT #caked @julieplec A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on May 14, 2015 at 9:42pm PDT

But I didn't go out without putting up a fight.... If I was gonna go down, I wasnt going to go down alone. @iansomerhalder A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on May 14, 2015 at 9:48pm PDT

Surrounded by my nearest and dearest. Covered in cake. #blessed #grateful #TVDFamily #TVDTBT A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on May 14, 2015 at 9:55pm PDT

