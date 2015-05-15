Nina Dobrev Shares Old Photos in Honor of Her Final Vampire Diaries Episode

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. See the full story at ew.com.
Elena Gilbert has left the building … but not the town.
[Spoiler alert:] In Nina Dobrev’s final hour of The Vampire Diaries, her character was quite literally laid to rest. Thanks to a spell cast by Kai, Elena Gilbert will not wake up until her best friend Bonnie dies. And because Elena wants Bonnie to live out the rest of her life, Elena’s going to take a long nap. (You can watch the full episode here at cw.com.)
And yes, the show will continue on without Dobrev. But in honor of her final hour, Dobrev posted numerous throwback photos, including some behind-the-scenes shots of her last day on set. (Yes, the Delena scene was the last one she filmed.)
In honor of my final episode of #TVD tonight, and because it's Thursday ... I'll be posting a ThrowBack photo every hour on the hour. It's been 6 amazing years... there have been a million great memories. Thank you to everyone who has joined me on this incredible journey. I love you all.... ❤️ Love, Nina. Aka Elena. Aka Katherine. Aka Amara. Aka Tatia.
