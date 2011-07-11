Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink, Soaps' Second Life, and More!

Courtesy images (2); Jerod Harris/American Media; Xposurephotos.com; Brian Ach/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/Wireimage
InStyle Staff
Jul 11, 2011 @ 12:15 pm

1. Nina Dobrev is the new face of  PUMA's Project Pink for breast cancer research. [YouTube]

2. Will daytime dramas All My Children and One Life to Live air new episodes online? [NYPost]

3. Just like her older sister, Pippa Middleton loves J.Brand jeans, too! [JustJared]

4. Gisele is designing a second collection with C&A, a line with stores in Brazil and Europe. [Racked]

5. Rihanna will star in ads for Armani Jeans and Emporio Armani Underwear. Hot! [FashionBombDaily]

6. The Olsens debut their first line of handbags for The Row at Barneys this week. [Barneys]

