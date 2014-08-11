Nina Dobrev Strikes a Sexy Pose in a Matching Set at the Teen Choice Awards

Never one to disappoint in the style department, Nina Dobrev wowed us once again at last night's 2014 Teen Choice Awards. The actress—who took home the surfboard for Choice TV Actress in a Sci-Fi/Fantasy for her role on The Vampire Diaries—popped in one of summer's hottest trends, a matching set. Dobrev's Vionnet crop top and shorts combo was covered in a watercolor-esque print comprised of a vibrant blue, shimmering gold, and bubblegum pink. She styled the figure-flaunting look with a pair of vibrant Kurt Geiger suede pumps and a metallic Michael Kors clutch.

Not only was Dobrev's outfit a winner, but her hair and makeup stunned as well. The star highlighted her brown eyes with dark liner, covered her pout in a nude lip color, and swept her long locks into a messy over-one-shoulder twist. The rope-resembling style was a fresh approach to the celebrity-favorite side braid, and we love her new take on the popular style. What a stunner!

Check out all the best red carpet looks from the 2014 Teen Choice Awards in our gallery.